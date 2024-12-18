Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.48 and last traded at $108.38. 2,990,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,262,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $474.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average is $116.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 49,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

