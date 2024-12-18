Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Ferroglobe has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ferroglobe to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.
Ferroglobe Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $753.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.86. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.
