Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Ferroglobe has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ferroglobe to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $753.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.86. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $433.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.50 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

