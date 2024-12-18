FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

FibroGen Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.35 on Monday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 68,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

