FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $46.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 68,569 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

