Financial Avengers Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Avengers Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89,566 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,957 shares of company stock valued at $31,358,687. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $195.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $201.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

