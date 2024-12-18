First Community Corporation Announces 2025 Earnings Release Schedule

First Community Corporation, the parent company of First Community Bank, disclosed its earnings release schedule for the year 2025 in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get alerts:

The earnings release dates are as follows:

– Fourth Quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, January 22, 2025

– First Quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, 2025

– Second Quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

– Third Quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

The company specified that the releases will be made public around 9:00 am Eastern Time on the scheduled dates. The information furnished in Items 7.01 and 9.01, along with the related Exhibit 99.1, has been provided to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but not filed with them.

According to the 8-K filing, the designated contact persons for any inquiries are D. Shawn Jordan, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, and Robin D. Brown, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, both reachable at (803) 951- 2265.

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ: FCCO) is listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the trading symbol “FCCO” and functions as the holding company for First Community Bank. The bank is a distinguished local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina, offering a range of services including deposit and loan products, residential mortgage lending, as well as financial planning and investment advisory services for both individual and business clients. First Community caters to customers across various regions in South Carolina, including the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate, and Piedmont, in addition to Augusta, Georgia. For further details, interested individuals can visit the company’s website at www.firstcommunitysc.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read First Community’s 8K filing here.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also