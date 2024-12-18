First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2024

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAARGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3264 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $29.44.

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.