First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3264 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $29.44.

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

