FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.25 and last traded at $67.25. 2,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

