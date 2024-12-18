FY2025 EPS Estimates for Keyera Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.62.

KEY opened at C$42.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$31.16 and a 52 week high of C$47.90. The stock has a market cap of C$9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.84.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

