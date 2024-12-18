FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:SRU Lifted by Analyst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.