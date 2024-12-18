Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
Shares of CO stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
