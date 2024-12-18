Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Arrow Resources news, insider Diego Martin Pestana bought 1,115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,198,000 shares of company stock worth $184,900. Insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

