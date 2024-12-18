Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 481% from the previous session’s volume of 6,795 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.87.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $629.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

