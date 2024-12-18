Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.22. 287,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,829,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 539,785 shares in the company, valued at $9,851,076.25. This trade represents a 25.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 73.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

