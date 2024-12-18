Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.88. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 2,065,687 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUPV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 6.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 60.8% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

