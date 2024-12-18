GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 1065537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

