HC Wainwright Raises electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target to $25.00

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.47% from the company’s previous close.

electroCore Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.57. electroCore has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Get electroCore alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 535,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 467,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.