Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 33,414 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 17,581 call options.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLV traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.63. 7,582,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $159.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

