Helical (LON:HLCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177.80 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 181.80 ($2.31), with a volume of 117958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.80 ($2.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Helical from GBX 278 ($3.53) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of £223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -322.58%.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Investment and Development. The company’s property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

