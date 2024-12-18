HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. HF Sinclair traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 227451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $5,927,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 886,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 769,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.