Insider Selling: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Major Shareholder Sells 57,731 Shares of Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,475,027.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,165,939 shares in the company, valued at $80,889,741.45. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 444,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.91. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARIS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.