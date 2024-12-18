Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,013.88. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Replimune Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,915. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $797.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.26.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
