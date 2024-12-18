Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,013.88. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Replimune Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,915. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $797.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Replimune Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

