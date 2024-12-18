Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $2,358,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,089. The trade was a 34.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.5 %

RYAN stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

