Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 3,029 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,073,269. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $8.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.59. 5,130,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.