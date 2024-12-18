Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 3,029 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,073,269. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $8.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.59. 5,130,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
