IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.20

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 350.50 ($4.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 263.40 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 414 ($5.26). The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,253.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.26) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

