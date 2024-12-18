IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Down 12.7% – Here’s Why

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.28). Approximately 1,859,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 444,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.90).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.21) to GBX 400 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IntegraFin

IntegraFin Stock Performance

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 1.85%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.