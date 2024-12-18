Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,810,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the previous session’s volume of 436,243 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 112,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after buying an additional 851,195 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.