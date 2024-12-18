Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,810,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the previous session’s volume of 436,243 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
