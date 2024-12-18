Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,610,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the previous session’s volume of 309,960 shares.The stock last traded at $16.54 and had previously closed at $16.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
