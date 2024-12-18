Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI):

12/12/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

12/4/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 1,126,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,935. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $318.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

