Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI):
- 12/12/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 12/4/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/22/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 1,126,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,935. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $318.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.96.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trevi Therapeutics
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.