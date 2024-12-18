Investors Buy High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 471,786 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 288,654 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

HYG stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 78,473,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,863,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.59 and a 52 week high of $80.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,478,000 after buying an additional 3,775,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,083.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,820,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,493 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 573,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 297,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,888,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

