iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $50.46.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

