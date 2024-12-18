iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $1.72 (NASDAQ:ISHG)

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.7241 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $74.34.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

