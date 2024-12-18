iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1587 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 409,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

