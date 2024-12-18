iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Plans $0.55 Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.5456 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.41 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

