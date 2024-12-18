iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

