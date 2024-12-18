iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.408 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
ESGU opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $134.27.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks J.P. Morgan Just Upgraded and Why They’re Bullish
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Trump’s China Tariffs Could Reshape These 2 Semiconductor Stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.