iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.408 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $134.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

