iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Declares Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 175,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,224. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.