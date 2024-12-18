iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Declares Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 175,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,224. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.
