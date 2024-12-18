iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 119,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,030. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

