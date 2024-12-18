iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 119,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,030. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.