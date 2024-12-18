iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2122 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile
