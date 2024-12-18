iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces Dividend of $0.43

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4289 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ EMB traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. 9,094,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,865. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

