iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces Dividend of $0.43

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4289 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ EMB traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. 9,094,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,865. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
