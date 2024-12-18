iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2944 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MBB stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,125. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.