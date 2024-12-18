iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2944 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,125. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

