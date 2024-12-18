iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.95. 25,298,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 20,959,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,189,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after buying an additional 1,020,993 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after buying an additional 134,769 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 592,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 438,376 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 410,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 286,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.