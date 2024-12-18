iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 668297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 273,461 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 334,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 105,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 80,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 258,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 133,267 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.