iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on December 20th

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.809 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJV stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.