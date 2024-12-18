iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.54 and last traded at $243.37, with a volume of 70200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average of $218.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,395,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

