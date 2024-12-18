iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4268 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.89 and a 1 year high of $110.64.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
