iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4268 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.89 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

