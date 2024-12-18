iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3508 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IJT opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $118.72 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

