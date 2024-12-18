iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$22.17 and last traded at C$22.25. Approximately 325,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 470,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.43.
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Down 3.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.31.
