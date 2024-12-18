iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.68 and last traded at $69.82, with a volume of 419175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $946.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $186,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 14,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.