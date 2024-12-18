Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-2.00 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.75 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

