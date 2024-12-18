Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-2.00 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.75 EPS.
Jabil Stock Performance
NYSE:JBL opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Jabil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil
About Jabil
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jabil
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 Aerospace and Defense Stocks Flying Under the Radar
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Egg Prices Surge: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Rising PPI Trends
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Could Roku and The Trade Desk Create the Ultimate Adtech Giant?
Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.